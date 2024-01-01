[Episode 6] The Potential of AI in Education with Chris Mah and Hillary Walker

Show Notes

Equity Leadership Now! hosts conversations with equity-conscious leaders from pre-K through university settings who transform structures and strategies for educating students, particularly for those from historically marginalized communities.

This episode features two lively discussions on the future of AI in education, recorded one year apart.

In March of 2023, Dr. Mahiri met with Chris Mah and Hilary Walker to discuss the growing influence of AI and the intersection of technology, education, and equity. Chris Mah, a doctoral student at Stanford University, and Hilary Walker, the director of the Bay Area Writing Project, provide insights on the potential integration of AI technology, specifically Chat GPT, into educational settings.

Chris Mah introduces generative AI and its integration into education, emphasizing responsible use, awareness of biases, and cultural relevance. He proposes educator sessions focused on tool comprehension, ethical considerations, and collaborative application design. Hilary Walker reflects on the Bay Area Writing Project's community-building legacy, promoting student-centered pedagogy and professional growth amid technological advancements.

Professor Mahiri followed up with Chris Mah in June of 2024 to learn about how AI has evolved and its implications for educators. Mah identifies both optimistic and concerning trends. Optimistically, some schools are investing in AI literacy and integrating AI tools into learning environments. Conversely, less-resourced schools tend to react with bans and punitive measures, potentially exacerbating educational inequities. This disparity raises concerns about equitable access and educational outcomes regarding AI literacy.

Mah urged educators to embrace AI literacy proactively, despite initial trepidations. He advises starting small, experimenting with AI tools, and leveraging collaborative learning environments to foster responsible AI usage and equitable educational experiences. His ongoing doctoral research seeks to further explore these themes, aiming to inform effective AI integration strategies in education and promote equitable educational opportunities in the digital age.