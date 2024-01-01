[Episode 9] Changemaker: UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons on Leadership and Innovation

Show Notes

Equity Leadership Now! hosts conversations with equity-conscious leaders from pre-K through university settings who transform structures and strategies for educating students, particularly for those who are marginalized.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” Chancellor Richard K. Lyons notes in episode 9 of ELN! He describes how he was the only person in his family who pursued a PhD and how UC Berkeley opened that possibility to him. He is also the first UC Berkeley alum to hold the chancellor position, and embodies the leadership qualities that this institution stands for. Both Chancellor Lyons and our host, Dr. Jabari Mahiri, share a similar story of being the first in their families to pursue a PhD. Mahiri notes, “When I arrived, I was 50% of the Black faculty in the School of Education. But if you go to our website now, you will see that at least half of our faculty are scholars of color. They're there because they're the best in their field, not just diversity hires.” For Chancellor Lyons, these are examples of development, expansion, and continuous commitment to making UC Berkeley a more inclusive, diverse, and innovative community by seeing the systems and changing the systems through their leadership.

Chancellor Lyons’ vision includes transforming UC Berkeley into a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI). Lyons reflects on his journey in higher education, emphasizing how his experiences at Berkeley shaped his leadership style. He emphasizes the importance of creating robust pipelines for underrepresented students pursuing PhDs, advocating for initiatives encouraging youth from disadvantaged backgrounds to consider academic careers. Lyons believes that education should foster a sense of agency among students, a vision encapsulated in the Berkeley Changemaker initiative, which aims to equip students with critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills.

Chancellor Lyons also addresses the role of the UC Berkeley School of Education in enhancing educational equity through research and practice, particularly in pre-K–12 education. Mahiri indicated that this is revealed in the Berkeley School of Education’s successful partnerships, under 21CSLA, guiding school leaders across the state.

Addressing the current landscape of higher education, Lyons highlights both opportunities and challenges, particularly in relation to AI and societal trust in academic institutions. He advocates for Berkeley’s unique role in advancing innovation and maintaining high standards of research and education.

Finally, the dialogue touches on the balance between fostering student activism and ensuring an inclusive environment. Lyons discusses his commitment to diversity and inclusion, referencing initiatives to attract underrepresented groups to Berkeley. Lyons highlights the historical context of activism at Berkeley and the University's commitment to upholding free speech while ensuring emotional and physical safety for all students. He proposes educational initiatives aimed at equipping students with the skills to engage with diverse viewpoints constructively. He stresses the importance of outreach and authentic engagement in creating a more inclusive educational environment. Through these efforts, Lyons aims to prepare and support future leaders who embody the principles of equity and excellence.